Robins reveal 2019 squad numbers

Hull Kingston Rovers are the latest Super League club to reveal their squad numbers for the new season.

The club’s new arrivals this season include Jimmy Keinhorst, recruited from Leeds Rhinos, who has been give the number 4 shirt by coach Tim Sheens, while Weller Hauraki is given number 13, which suggests he is likely to be in the starting 13, while another Leeds recruit, Mitch Garbutt, takes shirt number 14.

Higher numbers are given to the club’s other new recruits, with Ryan Lannon (Salford), Kane Linnett (North Queensland) and Josh Drinkwater (Catalans) given numbers 22, 23 and 24 respectively.

Danny McGuire retains the number 7 shirt, while prop forward Robbie Mulhern is given a major promotion with the number 8 shirt.

The squad does not have a number 6, with the number having been retired in tribute to former Hull KR great Roger Millward.

Hull KR 2019 squad numbers: 1 Adam Quinlan, 2 Craig Hall, 3 Ben Crooks, 4 Jimmy Keinhorst, 5 Ryan Shaw, 7 Danny McGuire, 8 Robbie Mulhern, 9 Shaun Lunt, 10 Mose Masoe, 11 Joel Tomkins, 12 James Greenwood, 13 Weller Hauraki, 14 Mitch Garbutt, 15 Tommy Lee, 16 Lee Jewitt, 17 Chris Atkin, 18 Nick Scruton, 19 Junior Vaivai, 20 Danny Addy, 21 George Lawler, 22 Ryan Lannon, 23 Kane Linnett, 24 Josh Drinkwater, 25 Will Oakes, 26 Will Dagger, 27 Josh Johnson, 28 Elliot Wallis, 29 Joe Wardill, 30 Owen Harrison, 31 Adam Rooks