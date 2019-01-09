Rochdale add two more for 2019

Callum Wood and Nathan Reidy have both signed with Rochdale Hornets for the 2019 season.

Wood, a hooker, joins the club following a successful trial over the past few weeks which has seen him take part in pre-season training.

Rochdale Head Coach Carl Forster is happy to add an England u19s representative to the club’s squad.

“He has been great since joining us on trial and he’s earned the contract.

“He’s aggressive, skilful and willing to learn. I’m really looking forward to seeing Woody pull on a Hornets shirt.”

Meanwhile, Reidy joins the Hornets from Wigan Warriors to bring extra size to their pack.

“Nathan brings in much-needed size to our pack,” added Forster.

“He’s a big lad with good skills, he has come through a good system at Wigan and brings a lot of professionalism to the group.”