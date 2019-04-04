Roosters down the Broncos at the SCG

Sydney Roosters produced an excellent first-half performance to help secure a 36-4 victory over Brisbane Broncos at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sydney scored two quick tries to begin the game. Luke Keary’s pass was tipped on by Joseph Manu to Matt Ikuvalu then Angus Crichton’s strong run earned him a try as the ball brushed the grass in the in-goal.

More pressure from the Roosters followed but, with the try-line begging, Zane Tetevano dropped the ball off Keary’s pass. But the Bondi boys didn’t relent and they were rewarded with a try through Mitchell Aubusson.

Brisbane only had one chance in the entire half and it came two minutes from the break but Jack Bird failed to ground Anthony Milford’s kick. The Broncos were punished when Cooper Cronk’s kick was taken and grounded by Daniel Tupou.

The Broncos improved in the second half. They almost scored after a brilliant run from Kotoni Staggs but did when Kodi Nikorima set up Matt Gillett.

With the game turning scrappy, James Tedesco took advantage of some sloppy defending to run in around the posts. Then Aubusson completed his first brace of tries since 2014 after cleaning up Keary’s kick.

The game finished with a brilliant move. Offloads and kicks aplenty eventually found Latrell Mitchell on the left. His bomb was fumbled by Corey Oates into the arms of Manu who flopped over the line.

Roosters: Tedesco, Tupou, Mitchell, Manu, Ikuvalu, Keary, Cronk, Tetevano, Radley, Taukeiaho, Cordner, Crichton, Liu; Interchanges: Aubusson, Collins, Faamausili, Butcher

Tries: Ikuvalu, Crichton, Aubusson 2, Tupou, Tedesco, Manu; Goals: Mitchell 4

Broncos: Boyd, Oates, Staggs, Bird, Isaako, Milford, Nikorima, Lodge, McCullough, Ofahengaue, Glenn, Gillett, Pangai jnr; Interchanges: Shibasaki, Su’A, Flegler, Fifita

Try: Gillett

