Rugby Football League reveals title partner for 1895 Cup

The Rugby Football League has revealed that AB Sundecks Limited – the company of Leigh owner Derek Beaumont is listed as a director – will be the title partner of the 1895 Cup.

The sponsorship announcement comes as the last 16 teams in the competition prepare to go head-to-head in the coming days, as the RFL introduced the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup as part of new-look Wembley line-up which also includes the Coral Challenge Cup Final and the traditional Champions Schools Year 7 curtain-raiser.

RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer said: “We’re delighted to announce this partnership with AB Sundecks and look forward to working with our new partners in the coming weeks and months. Rugby League is a summer sport and ‘sundecks’ says ‘sunshine’ so this is a perfect match.

“Wembley Stadium has been the setting for many of the game’s greatest matches and I’m hopeful that the 1895 Cup Final will create even more magical memories for players and fans alike.”

Laura Beaumont, Marketing Director at AB Sundecks, added: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the 1895 Cup in its inaugural year. AB Sundecks have been associated with Rugby League for more than a decade, and we are very passionate about the sport sponsoring grassroots, amateur, women’s and professional teams.

“I personally feel it’s important for the children’s and women’s sections of the sport to be well supported to increase the spread of the game. We are now looking forward to growing our involvement by expanding our support of the game through the RFL, working with them to grow our relationship further, assist the Championship and League 1 level as a whole, and engage our leisure industry partners.

“We shall be looking to make our involvement fun for the fans with an exciting competition we will be running in conjunction with the launch of our sponsorship.”