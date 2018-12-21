Rugby League World Out Now – Packed full of Christmas treats!

The holiday season may be upon us but there’s an action-packed issue of Rugby League World crammed full of treats to keep you entertained over Christmas and New Year.

Headlining this month is our cover star, Leeds Rhinos’ new recruit Konrad Hurrell who tells us the reasons behind his decision to move to Headingley and the simple pursuit of happiness. You can also win the new Rhinos home shirt in our easy to enter competition.

Guaranteed to get people talking, we’ve also conducted a massive Player Poll to find out what the stars who play the game for our entertainment week-in, week-out really think about some of the big issues in the sport including the league structure, promotion and relegation, refereeing standards, contracts, reserve grade and dual registration, plus marketing, promotion, player welfare, recreational drug use and more. Over 200 players from Super League, Championship and League 1 have had their say and there’s only one place to find out!

Another hot topic right now is the decision to exclude Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique from the Challenge Cup in 2019. We’ve gathered opinion from around the game on this contentious subject in our latest Talking Point.

Never let it be said that Rugby League World shirks the tough stuff as editor Matthew Shaw subjects himself to a gruelling day of pre-season training with Huddersfield Giants. You can read his survivor’s tale inside.

Elsewhere, we’ve looked back at the season just gone to pick out our Top 10 highlights… see if you agree with our choices. We also select our Combined XIII from Cumbria and celebrate England Academy’s success in defeating the Australian Schoolboys in their recent two-game series.

Can Leigh Centurions put the soap opera of 2018 behind them and make an impact in the Championship next season? We go behind the scenes at the troubled club to find out.

Wigan’s Joe Burgess answers your questions in our latest Quickfire Q & A, we have our regular coverage of the women’s game focusing on Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity and Illingworth Girls and we take a trip to the Midlands to find League 1 outpost club Coventry Bears in rude health.

On the international front, in addition to our regular round ups from France and Wales, we look back to the days when the West Indies team paved the way for Jamaica’s present day success, welcome the arrival of Albania to the Rugby League family and with a nod to the seasonal festivities, discover that Rugby League does indeed exist on Christmas Island!

All this and more inside your unmissable Rugby League World.

ASK YOUR LOCAL NEWSAGENT (UK ONLY) TO RESERVE YOU A COPY EVERY MONTH!

In shops across the UK from Friday 21st Dec, grab your copy now or download the digital edition now at www.totalrl.com/rlw – Also available by post and on subscription worldwide from www.totalrl.com/shop