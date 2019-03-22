Saints far too strong for Tigers

St Helens gave a blistering performance tonight in defeating Castleford Tigers 12-42 at the Jungle.

The Tigers welcomed Grant Millington back into their squad after he completed a two-game suspension, while Saints coach Justin Holbrook selected the same squad that had won at Huddersfield in Round 6.

St Helens took a grip on the game early on, with a try from Lachlan Coote, with Coote adding the conversion and then a penalty for an 8-0 lead.

Saints then added two more first-half tries through Regan Grace and Dominique Peyroux, with Coote converting the second to make it 18-0 at half-time.

In the second half the agony continued for the Tigers, with five more tries from Zeb Taia, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Peyroux, Mark Percival and Jonny Lomax, while the Tigers replied with an interception try from captain Michael Shenton and a late try from Jake Trueman.

Tigers: Peter Mata’utia, Greg Minikin, Alex Foster, Michael Shenton, Greg Eden, Jake Trueman, Jordan Rankin, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Oliver Holmes, Junior Moors, Nathan Massey; Subs: James Clare, Adam Milner, Matt Cook, Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Tries: Shenton, Trueman Goals: Rankin 2

Saints: Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Dom Peyroux, Morgan Knowles; Subs: Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Matty Lees, Joseph Paulo, Jack Ashworth.

Tries: Coote, Grace, Peyroux 2, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Percival, Lomax Goals: Coote 5

A full report, photos and analysis of this match will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.