Saints overwhelm Trinity to reach Challenge Cup semi-final

St Helens were far too strong for Wakefield Trinity today at the Totally Wicked Stadium, powering to a 48-10 victory to become the third club, after Hull FC and Warrington Wolves, to reach the Cup semi-finals.

St Helens took the lead after two minutes when Jonny Lomax broke through and handed on to Lachlan Coote to touch down, with Coote converting his own try.

But Wakefield equalised almost immediately when Alex Walmsley lost the ball in a tackle and within a minute Wakefield debutant Jack Croft was over with his first touch on the left edge, with Danny Brough adding the conversion from the touchline.

Coote then added a penalty and St Helens scored three more tries before the interval through Tommy Makinson, Morgan Knowles and Regan Grace, for a 26-6 interval lead.

Wakefield hit back ten minutes into the second half, when Tyler Randell touched down a Brough disguised grubber.

But from then it was all St Helens, who scored further tries from Zeb Taia, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax and Kevin Naiqama. Coote scored eight goals.

St Helens: Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Dominique Peyroux, Morgan Knowles; Subs: Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth

Tries – Coote, Makinson, Knowles, Grace, Taia, Percival, Lomax; Goals: Coote 8

Wakefield: Ryan Hampshire, Lee Kershaw, Reece Lyne, Jack Croft, Ben Jones-Bishop, Jacob Miller, Danny Brough, Anthony England, Tyler Randell, Craig Kopczak, Danny Kirmond, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa; Subs: Kyle Wood, Keegan Hirst, George King, Jordan Crowther

Tries – Croft, Randell; Goals – Brough

A full report, photos and analysis will feature in Monday’s League Express