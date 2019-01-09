Saints retain Knights prop Lees

St Helens have secured a second key forward in as many days with England Knights prop Matty Lees signing a three-year deal.

2018 was a breakthrough year for Lees, 20, who made 19 appearances for the Saints throughout a successful regular season.

Lees’ form earned him a spot in the touring England Knights squad and a nomination for Betfred Super League’s Young Player of the Year.

“I’m really happy to have signed a new deal with such a great club,” Lees said.

“I’d like to thank the coaching staff for giving me the chance to make my debut in 2017 and play 19 times in 2018.

“I still feel I have a lot of learning to do but I do know that St Helens is the best environment to do that in. We have a great coaching team and players here and they will help me develop further.

“I’m really looking forward to kicking on in 2019 and having what we all hope will be a successful season.”