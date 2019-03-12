Saints speedster Grace signs new long-term deal

St Helens have tied down Regan Grace to a new deal after the winger extended his contract until the end of 2021.

The 22-year-old made his debut for the club in 2017 and became a regular last year, scoring 18 tries in 33 appearances.

Grace, a Wales international, has enjoyed a strong start to season, scoring four tries in five games.

“I’m delighted to have signed a new contract,” he said.

“I would like to thank CEO, Mike Rush, Chairman, Eamonn McManus, head coach Justin Holbrook and all of the coaching staff who have helped me get to this point since my debut back in 2017.

“I am still young and have lots of learning to do, but I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Head Coach Justin Holbrook added: “It’s exciting news for the club to have Regan committing his future here.

“He is a young player who listens and is good to coach. He has learnt a lot in the last couple of years and although he still has a lot more to learn, he is such an explosive, natural runner, who is great to watch.

“He is an exciting young player to have on the end of our back line plays and I am confident he will achieve great things in a Saints shirt.”