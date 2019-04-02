Saints suffer Fages injury blow

St Helens will be without halfback Theo Fages for at least two weeks after he suffered an injury.

The French playmaker has torn his oblique muscle; which is between the ribs and the pelvis.

Head coach Justin Holbrook confirmed the injury would keep the halfback out of action after suffering the injury in last week’s victory over Hull KR.

“Theo is struggling unfortunately,” Holbrook said.

“He’s a tough little character, when he had to come off the field I knew it was worse than a cork.

“He’ll miss a couple of games so that will probably give Danny Richardson an opportunity. He’s been playing well at Leigh so he’ll come in the side.”

Holbrook is more hopeful on a number of other key players after resting personnel ahead of their trip to Catalans.

“Hopefully Robes (James Roby), Big Al (Alex Walmsley) and Percy (Mark Percival) will be right to go and Zeb (Taia). It’s going to be a really tough game over there, we know what to expect and we’ll be ready for that.”