Salford complete deal for former Widnes centre Krisnan Inu

Salford Red Devils have completed a deal to sign former Widnes and Catalans centre Krisnan Inu.

League Express revealed several weeks ago how Inu was training with Ian Watson’s side in a bid to earn a deal with the club – and the Red Devils have now finalised terms with the centre to bring him to the AJ Bell Stadium with immediate effect.

Inu is available for Sunday’s trip across the Pennines to face Wakefield, and coach Watson said: “Krisnan is a high-quality addition to our back-line who we spoke to in pre-season and are now really pleased to have brought to the club.

“He has a proven record in both the NRL and Super League so when Krisnan became available it was important for us at the club to sign him in order to lift the levels of competition and quality within our squad.

“We are hoping after a couple of setbacks, we can get Krisnan back to his best and back to enjoying his Rugby League.”

Salford’s Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease, said: “We have been speaking and working hard with Krisnan over the past few months, so to finally be able to bring him to the Club is fantastic.

“Krisnan has played at the highest level domestically and internationally and is a really strong addition to an already competitive squad.

“He’s extremely versatile across the back-line and I’m confident we can bring the best out of him on the field for the remainder of the 2019 season.

“Big credit has to go to our supporters who have backed our Squad Builder initiative as this has been huge in helping us get Krisnan over the line and I’d like to see them continue to support this scheme ahead of next week’s deadline.”