Salford hammer Catalans in Perpignan

Salford Red Devils were far too strong for the Catalans Dragons today in an upset 0-46 victory at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, which was a disappointing outcome for the Dragons after they had beaten Warrington Wolves at the same venue a week earlier.

The game was close early on, despite Joey Lussick putting the Red Devils ahead with a try from dummy-half after eight minutes, with Ken Sio converting and then adding a penalty on 27 minutes.

But the damage was done in the final two minutes of the first half, when the Red Devils extended their lead to 18 points with tries from George Griffin and Jake Bibby, with Sio adding another goal.

Bibby scored his second try right at the start of the second half and the Red Devils went on to add further scores from Griffin, Jackson Hastings and Niall Evalds to put them 40 points ahead on 60 minutes.

After a lull in the scoring, Ken Sio went over with two minutes remaining, converting his own kick to complete a rout against the Dragons.

Dragons: Sam Tomkins, Fouad Yaha, Brayden Wiliame, Matt Whitley, Samisoni Langi, Matty Smith, Remi Casty, Michael McIlorum, Sam Moa, Kenny Edwards, Benjamin Jullien, Jason Batteri: Subs: Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Michael Goudemand, Lambert Belmas.

Red Devils: Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Ken Sio, Robert Lui, Jackson Hastings, Gil Dudson, Joey Lussick, Daniel Murray, Josh Jones, Jansin Turgut, Mark Flanagan; Subs: George Griffin, Greg Burke, Ben Nakubuwai, Adam Lawton

Tries: Lussick, Griffin 2, Bibby 2, Hastings, Evalds, Sio; Goals: Sio 7

A full report and photos from this match will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.