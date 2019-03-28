Salford partner with NHS Trust for Magic Weekend Kit

Salford Red Devils have partnered with the NHS Trust Foundation to launch their 2019 DACIA Magic Weekend shirt.

The fundraiser is will help raise vital funds for heart monitors for patients who have had a stroke.

Only 500 shirts will be produced with £5 donated by the club with every shirt sold.

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease, said: “We are really pleased to release our 2019 Dacia Magic Weekend shirt in support of a fantastic local cause.

“We have recently agreed a formal partnership with Salford Royal and this amazing shirt is a key element of that agreement.

“Helping a local cause has become something we’ve done every year via our Dacia Magic Weekend kits and that was a major part of our thought process behind this year’s design.

“I have no doubts that the Salford Red Devils faithful will show brilliant support for this kit and in turn raise funds for heart monitors at Salford Royal.”

Salford Royal‘s Chief Officer, James Sumner, said: “We are extremely honored to be chosen as the partner organisation for the club’s Magic Weekend. Heart monitors are extremely important items on our stroke unit and can help our staff identify if a patient is at risk of having another stroke.

“Over the years we’ve welcomed a number of Salford Red Devils players on visits to our wards and services, so we are extremely pleased to now develop this into a more formal collaboration to benefit our patients, staff and the club.”