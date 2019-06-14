Salford pull out of Hunslet trip

Tomorrow’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Three fixture between leaders Hunslet Warriors and Salford City Roosters has been postponed as the section’s bottom club is unable to raise a team.
The RFL’s Competitions Officer Alan Smith told TotalRL.com: “(The game) has been moved to the end of July. Salford have a lot of players away this week.”
The programme is now:
Saturday 15 June 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Kells
Lock Lane v Leigh Miners Rangers
Siddal v Underbank Rangers
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Egremont Rangers
Thornhill Trojans v Rochdale Mayfield
Wath Brow Hornets v West Hull
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Wigan St Patricks
Milford v Saddleworth Rangers
Myton Warriors v Oulton Raiders
Normanton Knights v York Acorn
Pilkington Recs v Skirlaugh
Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Barrow Island
Bradford Dudley Hill v Beverley
Clock Face Miners v Shaw Cross Sharks
Ince Rose Bridge v Crosfields
West Bowling v Hull Dockers
Wigan St Judes v East Leeds
DIVISION THREE
Dewsbury Celtic v Eastmoor Dragons
Hensingham v Woolston Rovers
Hunslet Warriors v Salford City Roosters – postponed
Leigh East v Gateshead Storm
Millom v Batley Boys
Oldham St Annes v Drighlington
Waterhead Warriors v Heworth