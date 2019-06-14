Salford pull out of Hunslet trip

Tomorrow’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Three fixture between leaders Hunslet Warriors and Salford City Roosters has been postponed as the section’s bottom club is unable to raise a team.

The RFL’s Competitions Officer Alan Smith told TotalRL.com: “(The game) has been moved to the end of July. Salford have a lot of players away this week.”

The programme is now:

Saturday 15 June 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Kells

Lock Lane v Leigh Miners Rangers

Siddal v Underbank Rangers

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Egremont Rangers

Thornhill Trojans v Rochdale Mayfield

Wath Brow Hornets v West Hull

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Wigan St Patricks

Milford v Saddleworth Rangers

Myton Warriors v Oulton Raiders

Normanton Knights v York Acorn

Pilkington Recs v Skirlaugh

Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Barrow Island

Bradford Dudley Hill v Beverley

Clock Face Miners v Shaw Cross Sharks

Ince Rose Bridge v Crosfields

West Bowling v Hull Dockers

Wigan St Judes v East Leeds

DIVISION THREE

Dewsbury Celtic v Eastmoor Dragons

Hensingham v Woolston Rovers

Hunslet Warriors v Salford City Roosters – postponed

Leigh East v Gateshead Storm

Millom v Batley Boys

Oldham St Annes v Drighlington

Waterhead Warriors v Heworth