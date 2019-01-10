Salford take former Saints speedster on trial

Salford Red Devils have handed a one-month trial to former St Helens player Calvin Wellington.

TotalRL understands the 23-year-old has started training with the Super League club with a view to joining the Red Devils for 2019. He is expected to feature in the club’s trial game against Swinton Lions on Saturday.

The centre spent last year playing rugby union after switching codes at the end of 2017 to join Pro 14 outfit, Dragons, who bought him out of his contract at St Helens. However, he played just two games for the Welsh club during his time there.

Before that, he had been on the books at St Helens and made his debut for the club in the 2017 Magic Weekend defeat to Huddersfield, although it proved to be his only appearance for the club.

Brought up playing rugby union, Wellington caught the eye of St Helens after switching codes to play for Wales at youth level and went on to play for South Wales Scorpions.

He spent three years with Saints, predominantly in their Academy, before returning to the 15-man code.

However, he is now looking to secure a return to Super League, and Salford having handed him an opportunity to prove himself.