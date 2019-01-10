Salford to sign Walker

Salford Red Devils have completed the signing of Scotland international Adam Walker.

As first reported by League Express, the former Wakefield and St Helens star will join the Red Devils once he serves a drugs ban.

Walker is currently serving a suspension following a positive drugs test but will be eligible to return to the game on March 13th. He was banned in July 2017 after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

The 27-year-old started his career at Huddersfield but made a name for himself at Hull Kingston Rovers, where he made over 100 appearances during his four years with the club.

Following the Robins’ relegation, he joined St Helens, but struggled to make his mark in the red vee and joined Wakefield midway through 2017 before his positive drugs test.

Capped ten times by Scotland, Walker will return to action with Salford in a move that further bolsters their squad ahead of the season.