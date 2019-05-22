Salford will do ‘everything possible’ to support Turgut and fundraising efforts, says Blease

Salford Red Devils CEO Ian Blease has insisted the club will do everything possible to try and support former player Jansin Turgut as he continues to fight for his life following serious injuries suffered in Ibiza.

Turgut, who left the Red Devils earlier this month, is in a serious condition following a fall which has resulted in serious surgery. But Blease insists fundraising efforts from Salford are already well underway: with the club planning to use their upcoming game against Turgut’s other former club, Hull FC, on June 7th as an occasion to raise as much money as possible to support his recovery. At the time of writing, over £15,000 has been raised to support Turgut’s family.

He told TotalRL: “We were devastated with the news. It came in the early hours of Monday morning and it shocked the players and everyone at the club. He lived around the corner from me and he’s a great guy, and all our thoughts are with him and his family at this time.

“We’ve spoken to Hull, because we play them in a couple of weeks, and we’re wanting to do something. We’ll do everything we can to give him the best after-care he needs. The family are in contact with Hull, I’ve been in touch with them and I know we’ll be putting lots of collections on for the day and try and do something special to raise as much money as possible to ensure he’s looked after. We want to get him back home.”

Blease also revealed that star half-back Jackson Hastings has asked to have a dedication to Turgut printed on his shirt during their clash against Hull KR on Sunday at Magic Weekend – and insisted that just because Turgut left the club, Salford would not shy away from supporting Turgut and his family at such a difficult time.

“We’ve done the right thing as a club and we did it when Jansin left as well,” Blease said.

“Part of our recommendations were that he got the same service from our player welfare officer, Paul Highton, as everyone else – and we were in constant contact with him throughout the transitional period. It came as a big, big shock. We wouldn’t have left him alone just because he left us; we liked Jansin from day one and it was unfortunate he left, but we’re determined to try and give him all the support he gets.

“Jackson wants to wear his name on the top of his shirt, and he’s going to raffle his shirt off afterwards. We’re going to listen to what the players and Hull want to do, and I know Adam Pearson will do everything he can: as will we.”