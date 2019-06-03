Sam Burgess to undergo shoulder surgery

England and South Sydney star Sam Burgess has revealed he will undergo surgery on a painful shoulder injury that he has been carrying since the early part of the NRL season.

The second-row forward would be out for five weeks but with upcoming byes for South Sydney in the Origin period, Burgess could only miss two matches.

“If this was round 22 I am not getting it done but this is round 12 and I can’t carry it, I am in too much pain every day,” Burgess said.

“I am missing a couple of tackles. I can’t train, I can’t do anything so I need to get it fixed.”

The anticipated return for Burgess would be in Round 17 against Manly Sea Eagles.

“I am going for surgery after this week. I am aiming to get back after our second bye so it gives me a five-week period but I would only miss two games,” Burgess said.

“This period probably has less effect on the team. Obviously, I don’t want to miss any games but I realise I can’t carry it for the rest of the year. I can’t do my job effectively so I have got to get it fixed now.

“I have already had two reconstructions in this shoulder so I can’t do any more damage, it is just a flush out or clean which has to be done.”

