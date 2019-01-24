Sammut among Wigan squad to face Barrow

New Wigan halfback Jarrod Sammut has been named in Wigan Warriors’ squad that will face Barrow Raiders on Saturday at Craven Park.

Head coach Adrian Lam has called up on 23 of his players to travel north including Morgan Escare, Liam Marshall, Sammut and Taulima Tautai.

This is Wigan’s final pre-season game before they begin their title defence of Super League away at St Helens on Thursday, 31st January.

Their first home game of the new campaign is the following week against Leeds Rhinos.

Squad to face Barrow Raiders: Joe Brown, Liam Byrne, Morgan Escare, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Chris Hankinson, Umyla Hanley, Samy Kibula, Ben Kilner, Liam Marshall, Craig Mullen, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Aiden Roden, Jarrod Sammut, Jake Shorrocks, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, Nathan Wilde, James Worthington.