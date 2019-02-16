Toulouse and Doncaster get off the mark

In the Championship Toulouse Olympique went behind early on to Rochdale Hornets at the Stade Ernest Argeles, when Brandon Wood touched down for a converted try.

But their lead didn’t last long and Toulouse struck back to score eight tries in total at regular intervals during the game to finally get off the mark in the Championship after they suffered defeats to Leigh Centurions (away) and Widnes Vikings at home.

Stan Robin and Gavin Marguerite were the stars of the show, scoring two tries each, with Mark Kheirallah scoring a try and five goals.

Toulouse: T – Marguerite 2, Robin 2, Kheirallah, Ford, Bergal, Barthau; G – Kheirallah 5

Rochdale: T – Wood, Akuaola; G – Abram 2

In the opening match of the League 1 season, Doncaster came back from a 22-4 half-time deficit to shock their hosts Newcastle Thunder 26-32 at Kingston Park.

Thunder, giving a debut to Liam Finn and Misi Taulapapa, had looked to be cruising to victory in the first half, with four tries and three conversions by Finn.

But in the second half the game was transformed as the Dons touched down five times to lead 22-32 shortly before the end before Alex Clegg touched down for his second try shortly before the end after Doncaster hooker Kyle Kesik had been sinbinned with four minutes remaining.

Newcastle: Clegg 2, Taulapapa, Agoro, Young: G – Finn 3

Doncaster: T – Bower, Tali, Howden, Kesik, Hedges, Chrimes; G – Beharrell 4

Full match reports and photographs from these games will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.