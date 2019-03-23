Saturday’s NRL roundup

Here is a brief summary of today’s NRL matches.

Cronulla Sharks 20 Gold Coast Titans 6

Paul Gallen equalled Andrew Ettingshausen’s record of 328 Premiership appearances for the Sharks today, although he only played for the first 26 minutes as the Sharks built up a 20-0 half-time lead against the Tigans, with Sione Katoa scoring two tries. In the second half the Titans scored the only try through Brenko Lee, but they were never able to get into a position to threaten the Sharks’ dominance

Newcastle Knights 14 Penrith Panthers 16

In a tight contest at McDonald Jones Stadium the Panthers were able to survive a strong Knights’ challenge late in the game, with a crucial tackle by James Maloney on Knights winger Edrick Lee saving the game for them, allowing them to win their first game of the season and draw level with the Knights on two points.

Manly Sea Eagles 18 Sydney Roosters 26

Manly fought back from being behind 0-18 at half-time, but the Roosters, with two tries each from captain Boyd Cordner and winger Daniel Tupou, were able to hold them out for their second successive victory, while the Sea Eagles remain winless after two rounds of the competition.

