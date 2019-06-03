Schedule confirmed for Challenge Cup triple-header

The RFL have confirmed the schedule for the historic Challenge Cup tripleheader at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27th.

The women’s Challenge Cup Final will kick things off at 11:15am and will be shown live on the BBC Sport website before Warrington do battle with Hull FC at 2pm, live on BBC1 in the first of the Men’s Challenge Cup Semi-finals. Then St Helens will face second-tier Halifax at 4;30 on BBC2 in the second semi-final.

Golden point extra time will be played if any of the three games are drawn.

Full schedule:

11:15am – Coral Women’s Challenge Cup Final (to be shown live on BBC Online)

2pm – Coral Challenge Cup semi-final 1 – Warrington v Hull FC (to be shown live on BBC1)

430pm – Coral Challenge Cup semi-final 2 – St Helens v Halifax (to be shown live on BBC2)