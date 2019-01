In the first Total Rugby League Show of the season, we have a preview for the opening weekend of Super League XXIV, as we’re joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, League Express reporter Doug Thomson, and Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw.

On this week’s show, Ben Hughes also talks World Cup 2021 with Chief Executive Jon Dutton, Red Star Belgrade and The Challenge Cup with Red Star Chairman Colin Kleyweg, and the French domestic season with Journalist and Author Mike Rylance.