Seumanufagai confident Wakefield win is turning point

Leeds prop forward Ava Seumanufagi is confident that the Rhinos’ win over Wakefield Trinity is the turning point in their season.

The Rhinos defeated Trinity 10-0 on Friday night but are six points outside the top five and only two points off bottom-placed London Broncos. Despite that, the former Cronulla Sharks forward is hoping to start looking up rather than down after their latest victory.

“I feel it’s onwards and upwards from here,” said Seumanufagai.

“I think this is the time when we turn our season around. The boys are up on confidence and it’s just a got a good feeling all around. I felt confident that we’d worked hard in our week off and it was good to see it pay off.

“I thought the boys really defended well, we were on our line for six sets in a row. It was a great effort.