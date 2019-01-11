Sex tape of Queensland star leaked online

A sex tape featuring Canterbury Bulldogs and Queensland origin star Dylan Napa has been leaked online in the past 24 hours prompting Canterbury Bulldogs to release a statement.

The club claim that the footage is several years old and that the NRL Integrity Unit has been made aware of the tape.

“The club has today been made aware of alleged images surfacing on social media of a current player taken several years ago,” the statement read.

“The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter.

“The club is not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Napa is yet to play a game for the Bulldogs after moving to the club from the Roosters during the offseason.