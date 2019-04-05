Sheens pleased with rocking Robins

Tim Sheens stressed the importance of Hull KR’s victory over Leeds.

The Robins snapped their three-game losing streak with a 45-26 victory over Leeds, a victory that moved them four points ahead of the Rhinos.

“After three losses it is, particularly after our narrow home losses to Catalans and Salford. I was happy,” Sheens said.

“We hit a wall after half-time and lost some people, and with 20 minutes to go I had one interchange so it was good to finish and come home.

“We scored points so that lifted our energy and intensity and we defended accordingly.

“We’ll look back and see how vital that win was – we lost three in a row so to take this win keeps the heads up. It stops a three-game losing streak and gains some confidence again.”