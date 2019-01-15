Sheffield Eagles appoint new Chief Executive

Sheffield Eagles have appointed a new Chief Executive on a voluntary part-time basis, a former player from their first ever game as a club in 1984.

Andy Tyers, who played in the inaugural Eagles game against Rochdale in 1984, has served on the board of directors at the club, but will now oversee all operations at the club.

The former Doncaster and Keighley player also has coaching experience with the club, where he was the Academy coach before also assisting the first-team to Championship One victory over Swinton in 2006. More recently, Tyers has served as director at Sheffield-based IT company Access Computer Consulting for the last five years.

“I am honoured because I have always said I’d do what it takes to help the club,” he said. “Over the years, with having a full-time day job, my time has been limited.

“But now, and irrespective of job title, I can do a bit more and help in the business areas of governance and compliance which I think we need.

Looking ahead to the 2019 season, Tyers understands the task in hand in 2019, but believes the club are well-placed to drive on next season.

He added: “I think last year, this year and next year were always going to be difficult.

“There’s a lot of jobs that need doing, there’s a lot of areas where we need to focus and sort out and a lot of meetings to be had. But we have a plan, a structure, and a way forward.

“I am under no illusion that it’s going to be a tough time but on the back of it, I am very comfortable with the people I have got around me who will help to push the Eagles forward.

“I have a comment and an opinion (on on-field matters), and I do think we have a better, more professional set of players than we did last year.

“They are a tight-knit group and if we can transfer that on to the pitch, I think we are in for a good season.

“In saying that, other teams have strengthened as well so it’s far from a cakewalk and will be a tough division – and one that everyone wants to get out of.”