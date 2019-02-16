Sheffield top table after beating Bradford

SHEFFIELD EAGLES ran in three tries in the final 14 minutes as they beat Bradford Bulls 24-10 to go top of the Championship.

And almost as pleasing for the South Yorkshire club was a Friday-night crowd of 1,711 at the Olympic Legacy Park.

The clash swung Sheffield’s way after Bradford had James Green sent off nine minutes into the second half after a scuffle which brought a sin binning for home player Ben Blackmore.

Bradford were winning 10-6 at that stage, having scored through Ross Oakes and Ethan Ryan, with one Jordan Lilley conversion, before Josh Guzdek went over for Sheffield on 26 minutes and Pat Walker added the goal.

After the dismissal of Green, Bradford held out until the 66th minute, when James Glover’s try was converted by Walker.

Brad Knowles claimed Sheffield’s third and, after Lilley was yellow carded for dissent, Joel Farrell grabbed the fourth, with Walker finishing with four goals from as many attempts.

Mark Aston’s Sheffield have three wins from three while it was a first defeat of the season for promoted Bradford.

Full report and pictures in Monday’s League Express.