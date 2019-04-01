SKY to cover Summer Bash again

Sky Sports will provide extensive coverage of the Summer Bash, once again, when it heads back to Blackpool in May.

Toronto Wolfpack’s mouthwatering trans-Atlantic tussle with fellow high fliers Toulouse Olympique will be the first of seven games all screened by the broadcaster.

“The Summer Bash in Blackpool has become established as a popular and enjoyable feature of the Betfred Championship season, and we reckon this year’s could be the best yet,” said Mark Foster, the Chief Commercial Officer of the Rugby Football League.

“So we’re delighted that Sky Sports will be with us again to show all the action from Bloomfield Road. It’s great exposure for the Betfred Championship clubs, building on the weekly coverage of Toronto Wolfpack – and we’re grateful to both Sky and to In Touch Productions for their continued commitment to covering Championship Rugby League.

“The chat around the game is that this is a really attractive set of fixtures which will showcase the quality of rugby we see every week in the Betfred Championship. With Sky also showing the Betfred Super League game between Catalans and Wigan, it should be a great weekend for the game, whether in Blackpool or Barcelona.”

Fixtures

Saturday, May 18

13:15 – Toronto Wolfpack v Toulouse Olympique

15:30 – Rochdale Hornets v Swinton Lions

17:45 – York City Knights v Featherstone Rovers

20:00 – Halifax v Bradford Bulls

Sunday, May 19

13:00 – Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles

15:15 – Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams

17:30 – Leigh Centurions v Widnes Vikings