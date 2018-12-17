Smith in talks with Salford

Talks have commenced between Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils regarding the signing of Morgan Smith, Total RL understands.

The 20-year-old found his chances limited at beaten Challenge Cup and Grand Finalists Warrington, making just 7 appearances in Super League in 2018.

He was subsequently told he can leave Steve Price’s side, having spent part of last season on loan at Rochdale Hornets, with Salford in early discussions to acquire his signature permanently ahead of next season.

A deal with Hull KR had been discussed for the goal kicking halfback, who’s grandfather Peter played for Featherstone and Great Britain, but the fresh availability of Josh Drinkwater meant talks soon halted, with Salford now in the frame to add him to their squad for 2019.