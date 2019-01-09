Smith set for 400-game NRL career

Cameron Smith has signed a new two-year deal with Melbourne Storm that could see the hooker become the first player to play 400 games in the NRL.

Smith is only 16 games short as he enters what could be his penultimate season.

“I’m very happy to be continuing my career with the club that gave me an opportunity to play first-grade rugby league,” Smith said.

“With Bill Slater and Ryan Hoffman retiring last season, I want to give Craig (Bellamy) and the coaching staff all the support they need, particularly with so much talent coming through.”

Smith, if he remains injury free throughout 2019 could make his 400th appearance against Cronulla Sharks in round 17.