NRL winning forward offered to Super League clubs

Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Kyle Turner.

The utility forward’s representatives have contacted a number of clubs making them aware of the 26-year-old’s services.

Turner has made 75 NRL appearances, but played just once last year.

He made his debut for the Rabbitohs in 2014 and played 24 times for the club as they won the NRL Premiership, playing from the bench in their Grand Final win over Canterbury.

He appeared over 20 times for the Bunnies in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons before struggling for game time last year.

It remains to be seen whether any clubs will make a move for Turner, with most teams full on their salary cap.