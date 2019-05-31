South West Magic rejigged

Tomorrow’s South West League launch will now involve two, rather than three, fixtures.

Saltash and Cornish Rebels are unable to raise teams partly, TotalRL.com understands, because of rugby union commitments .

Their scheduled opponents, Tarka Storm and Devon Sharks, will now meet in a friendly match, with a 2.00pm kick-off.

The league game involving Dorset County Giants and Teignbridge Trojans is unaffected, and will start at noon.

Both games will be hosted by Barnstaple RUFC, as originally envisaged.

Saturday 1 June 2019

SOUTH WEST PREMIER LEAGUE: Dorset County Giants v Teignbridge Trojans; Tarka Storm v Cornish Rebels -pp; Saltash Essayons v Devon Sharks –pp.

FRIENDLY: Devon Sharks v Tarka Storm.