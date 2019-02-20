Squad news for Friday’s two Super League games – as McGillvary returns for Huddersfield

Huddersfield v Warrington (7:45pm, John Smith’s Stadium)

Huddersfield welcome back three big names for Friday’s clash with Warrington – including England star Jermaine McGillvary. The winger was injured in their warm-up game against Wakefield last month, but is back to full fitness and takes his place in Simon Woolford’s 19-man squad for the game. Ukuma Ta’ai and Lee Gaskell also return for the game against the Wolves.

Warrington are looking to make it three wins from three so far this season – and they make a solitary change. Toby King returns from his one-match suspension, and he replaces Sitaleki Akauola in the only change to the squad that beat Hull KR last time out.

Huddersfield squad: McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O’Brien, Roberts, Ta’ai, English, Grix, Ikahihifo, Walne, Wardle.

Warrington squad: Atkins, Austin, Charnley, Clark, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker.

St Helens v Leeds (7:45pm, Totally Wicked Stadium)

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has named an unchanged side as the Saints look to continue their winning start to the season against Leeds on Friday night. After featuring for Leigh on dual-registration last weekend, half-back Danny Richardson is in their 19-man squad, and in contention for a first Super League appearance of the season.

Leeds welcome back duo Mikolaj Oledzki and Liam Sutcliffe for Friday’s trip across the Pennines, as they look to make it back-to-back wins following last Sunday’s win at Salford Red Devils. Forward James Donaldson misses out due to a concussion sustained in that game, while the likes of Carl Ablett and Jamie Jones-Buchanan remain out with injury.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Bentley, Coote.

Leeds squad: Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Smith, Newman.