SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super League games

Warrington v Wigan (7:45pm, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Sky Sports)

Ben Currie is in Warrington’s squad following a shock return last week – he takes the place of Bryson Goodwin, who drops out with an injury. There are numerous changes for Wigan. Joe Greenwood is among the returnees for Wigan following a bout of concussion – but Dom Manfredi (teeth), Liam Marshall (knee) and Sam Powell (ankle) all drop out due to injury. Jarrod Sammut comes back into the 19-man squad.

Warrington squad: Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood.

Wigan squad: Bullock, Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Partington, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Williams.

Leeds v London (7:45pm, Emerald Headingley)

Leeds include youngster Tom Holroyd and veteran forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan in their squad for Friday’s huge clash with London Broncos. There is still no Kallum Watkins for the Rhinos.

Leeds squad: Walker, Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Merrin, Ablett, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Donaldson, Newman, Holroyd.

London squad: Walker, Williams, Kear, Dixon, Abdull, Cunningham, Battye, Pelissier, Lovell, Pitts, Fozard, Richards, Gee, Fleming, Mason, Morgan, Yates, Butler, Davies.

Hull FC v Wakefield (7:45pm, KCOM Stadium)

Hull make one change to their squad as they go in hunt of a fourth straight win. Mickey Paea drops out with a rib injury, with Brad Fash taking his place. New signing Andre Savelio is not yet in the country. Two changes have been made to Wakefield’s squad; Matty Ashurst returns after a week on the sidelines and Jordan Crowther is also recalled. However, Trinity are without James Batchelor, with Keegan Hirst also dropping out of the squad.

Hull squad: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Thompson, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Lane, Litten, Naulago, Ellis.

Wakefield squad: Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood.