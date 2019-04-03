You are here

SQUAD WATCH | Cas make four changes while Wigan boosted by forward return

Matthew Shaw

Castleford boss Daryl Powell has made four changes to his squad ahead of Friday’s clash with Wigan.

Following defeat to Leeds, Powell has called up Calum Turner, who was a late inclusion last week, along with Jacques O’Neill, Tuoyo Egodo and Mitch Clark.

Paul McShane starts his three-match suspension while Jordan Rankin, Junior Moors and Chris Clarkson all drop out.

Wigan have been boosted by the return of Joe Greenwood, who replaces Liam Paisley in the 19-man squad. Taulima Tautai doesn’t feature despite serving his suspension.

Tigers: Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O’Neill, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Turner, Watts.

Warriors: Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Davies, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Partington, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Williams.