SQUAD WATCH: Huddersfield and Saints name squads

St Helens and Huddersfield have made minimal changes ahead of Thursday’s Super League clash.

The Giants have been forced into one change after Aaron Murphy was made unavailable following his ugly injury last week. Matty English has been called up to take his place.

Aaron Smith has retained his place in Saints’ squad after an impressive performance against London.

Giants: McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, Roberts, Ta’ai, English, Jake Wardle, Roche, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, I Senior, Wardle.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Coote.