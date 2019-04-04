SQUAD WATCH | Richardson set for Saints opportunity against injury-hit Catalans

St Helens have named Danny Richardson in the club’s 19-man squad to take on Catalans.

Richardson has yet to play for Saints this season, despite being named in last year’s Super League Dream Team.

He has instead spent the year at Saints’ dual-registration club, Leigh, but Theo Fages’ injury has provided him with an opportunity in France.

Meanwhile, Catalans have suffered a further injury blow after Kenny Edwards was ruled out through injury.

He will join David Mead, Micky McIlorum, Mika Simon, Ben Garcia and Jodie Broughton on the sidelines.

Benjamin Jullien has been recalled.

Young fullback Jack Welsby is also in the squad after being a late call-up last week. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has been left out as his partner is due to give birth.

Dragons: Gigot, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Bird, Bousquet, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Coote, Welsby.