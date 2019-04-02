SQUAD WATCH | Rovers boosted by McGuire return as Rhinos keen to name PNG forward

Danny McGuire is in line to face his former club after being named in Hull KR’s 19-man squad to face Leeds.

McGuire, who won eight Grand Finals during his time at the Rhinos, has missed the last two matches with a groin injury.

However, he has been cleared to play against the Rhinos and has been recalled alongside fellow former Rhino, Robbie Mulhern, after his call-up into the England Performance Squad.

The Rhinos have only named an 18-man squad for the match as they hope to include trialist Wellington Albert.

The PNG forward joined the club last week, but Leeds are waiting for RFL approval.

Tui Lolohea and Adam Cuthbertson are back in the 19-man squad, but Leeds will be without Richie Myler after he was handed a one-match suspension.

Rovers: Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes.

Rhinos: Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman