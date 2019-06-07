SQUAD WATCH | Smith names first KR squad as Wigan recall long-term absentee

Tony Smith has named his first Hull KR squad.

It features Joel Tomkins, the Hull KR captain who returns to face his former club following suspension. However, Mitch Garbutt takes his place on the sidelines as he serves a one-match ban.

Wigan, meanwhile, have been boosted by the return of Liam Farrell, with the back-rower back in the squad for the first time since the club’s World Club Challenge defeat to Sydney Roosters in February. Liam Marshall and Sam Powell also return.

Rovers: Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Atkin, Addy, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger, Harrison, Rooks, Maria.

Warriors: Bullock, Burgess, Clubb, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, O’Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Tautai, Williams.