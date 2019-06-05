SQUAD WATCH: Super League team news ahead of three Friday games

CASTLEFORD v HUDDERSFIELD

Nathan Massey has been named in Castleford’s 19-man squad to face Huddersfield.

The long-serving forward has been out with a hip injury, but returns in what is a significant boost to the Tigers. Tuoyo Egodo makes way.

The Giants, perhaps unsurprisingly, have named an unchanged squad following their heavy victory over Hull FC last time out.

Tigers: Aston, Blair, Clare, Clark, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Smith, Trueman, Watts.

Giants: McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Gaskell, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O’Brien, Ta’ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Hewitt, L Senior, I Senior, Joe Wardle.

HULL FC v SALFORD

Hull FC will be without Scott Taylor when they take on Salford this Friday.

The prop missed last week’s Challenge Cup win with a calf problem, and remains unavailable this week.

He drops out of the squad and is replaced by Joe Westerman.

The Red Devils have made just one change, with Greg Johnson named in the 19-man squad for the first time this season after recovering from injury. He replaces Derrell Olpherts.

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Houghton, Bowden, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Manu, Paea, Litten, Washbrook, Naulago, Savelio.

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Murray, Johnson, Sio, Inu, Pauli, Hastings.

WAKEFIELD v LEEDS

David Fifita could feature for Wakefield in their clash with Leeds on Friday.

The prop missed their Challenge Cup defeat due to an ankle injury picked up at Magic Weekend, but could play against the Rhinos.

Junior Sa’u is also available after being cup tied last week. They replace Danny Kirmond and Mason Caton-Brown in the squad due to injuries.

Leeds have been boosted by the returns of Konrad Hurrell, Tui Lolohea and Brett Ferres, who have all been named in the 19-man squad and are available for selection.

Trinity: Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, Croft, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Sa’u, Tanginoa, Wood.

Rhinos: Walker, Briscoe, Hurrell, Watkins, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Golding, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai.