St Helens and Leigh Centurions have confirmed they will enter a dual-registration next season, after the two clubs forged close links through the appointment of Keiron Cunningham as Leigh’s director of rugby, who left last August.

Kieron Cunningham’s son Jonah and prop Greg Richards were among the players to have spent time with Leigh in 2018, but the two clubs have now entered a formal partnership, which St Helens previously had with Sheffield Eagles last season.

The Centurions had a frantic off-season, after an exodus of players left them in need of some major recruitment, but they seemingly turned around their fortunes for 2019 with the signings of the likes of Martyn Ridyard from Featherstone, Iain Thornley from Catalans, Stefan Marsh from Widnes and Greg McNally from Bradford Bulls, among others.

“We’re grateful to both John Duffy and the Centurions for entering into an agreement which will be beneficial for both clubs,” Saints Chief Executive Mike Rush said. “There have always been strong ties between the two clubs and there are strong friendships between key members of both organisations.