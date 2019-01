St Helens and Wigan name 19-man squads – signings set for debuts

St Helens and Wigan have named their 19-man squads for Thursday’s Super League opener.

Saints are set to hand debuts to Kevin Naiqama, Joseph Paulo and Lachlan Coote, who have all been named in Justin Holbrook’s squad.

Wigan will be without Jarrod Sammut (suspended) and Dom Manfredi (knee), but Zak Hardaker is likely to feature after being named in Adrian Lam’s squad. Joe Bullock, a pre-season recruit from Barrow, has also been included.

Wigan squad: Bullock, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Williams.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Coote.