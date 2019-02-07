St Helens loan young forward to York

St Helens are set to allow Joe Batchelor to re-join York City Knights on a month-long loan.

TotalRL understands the 24-year-old is due to link up with the Championship club on a short-term deal in order to get game time.

Batchelor signed for Saints from York on a three-year deal in the off-season following an impressive spell with the Knights. He scored an incredible 38 tries in 49 appearances for James Ford’s side and was a key performer as they secured promotion from League 1 last season.

Saints rate the forward highly, but with a near fully-fit squad currently at their disposal, they have allowed him to return to his old club for a month to get some match sharpness.

He could appear for the Knights in their Championship clash with Dewsbury on Sunday.