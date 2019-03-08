St Helens overcome stubborn Broncos

St Helens defeated London Broncos 26-0 tonight at the Totally Wicked Stadium, although the Broncos gave a strong defensive performance throughout the 80 minutes.

Saints faced a battling Broncos side in the early stages with the absence of James Roby clearly making a difference to their performance, with youngster Aaron Smith taking his place.

But they scored three first-half tries through Dominique Peyroux, Regan Grace and Theo Fages, with Lachlan Coote adding two conversions.

In the second half they added tries from Coote and Naiqama, with another conversion from Coote for an eventual convincing margin.

St Helens: Coote. Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Smith, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, Knowles, Subs: Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Ashworth.

Tries: Peyroux, Grace, Fages, Coote, Naiqama Goals: Coote 3

London: Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Davis, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Meadows, Ogden, Pelissier, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Tries: Goals:

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.