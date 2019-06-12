St Helens recall key quartet as Giants lose McGillvary

St Helens have recalled a number of their rested stars for the visit of Huddersfield.

Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Alex Walmsley and Zeb Taia have all been drafted into the squad after being rested for their shock defeat to London.

Aaron Smith also comes in to replace James Roby, who has had an operation for a groin problem.

Danny Richardson has dropped out of the 19 along with Jack Welsby, while Regan Grace and Matty Lees have been rested.

Their visitors, Huddersfield, have been dealt a blow after Simon Woolford confirmed Jermaine McGillvary will miss three-four weeks with an knee problem.

“It’s going to be a few weeks,” Woolford told Radio Leeds.

“The scans have come back not great but Jez is a quick healer.”

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percial, Fages, Walmsley, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote, Costello.

Giants: McIntosh, Turner, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O’Brien, Ta’ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Hewitt, Ikahihifo, Innes Senior, Joe Wardle.