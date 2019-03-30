Stars of The Last Leg to feature at Anfield

As part of the Festival of Rugby League at the Dacia Magic Weekend in Liverpool, Channel 4’s The Last Leg hosts Adam Hills and Alex Brooker will renew their Rugby League rivalry as Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) teams go head to head on the Anfield turf.

The two teams met in the first ever PDRL game in February 2018, when Brooker’s Rhinos claimed the bragging rights in a 22-10 victory over Hills’ Wolves. Since then Warrington have gone unbeaten, including a revenge win over Leeds at Headingley and victory in the inaugural PDRL World Club Challenge against South Sydney Rabbitohs at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

The Wolves and Rhinos will play a special exhibition game to showcase PDRL at half time in the Betfred Super League game between Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants (4:30pm KO).

On playing at Anfield, Hills said: “It’s very exciting. For starters it’s the Magic Weekend, which is amazing, but also the fact it’s against Leeds Rhinos.

“The first ever PDRL game was played between us [Warrington Wolves] and Leeds Rhinos. They beat us, we then beat them at Headingley so in the space of a year we have become blood rivals.

On facing Alex Brooker, Hills added: “Alex is so excited. He played in the first game for Leeds and he said never again, then when he found out it was Anfield he wasn’t going to miss out on that.”

Brooker said: “I’d never played Rugby League before I faced Adam and Warrington the first time and unsurprisingly I wasn’t very good. But the lure of Anfield, putting on the Rhinos shirt and, most importantly, getting one over on Hills was too much to resist! I’m looking forward to it.”