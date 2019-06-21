State of Origin sells out in Perth

The first ever State of Origin match to be held in Western Australia has officially sold out, the NRL has revealed.

The final few tickets for the match, which will be played at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Sunday, were sold on Friday.

“This is a fantastic result for the game as we take the biggest rivalry in Australian sport to a new stadium and a new frontier,” NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

“The game will give a new generation of fans an opportunity to see Origin up close, but pleasingly there will be thousands of supporters from NSW and Queensland making the trip to Perth to support their teams.

“I’d like to thank the Western Australian Government as well as Tourism WA for their support in showcasing Origin so successfully.”

More than 12,000 interstate and international visitors will be travelling to Perth, including people travelling from New Zealand, Singapore, the USA and the UK.

West Australian rockers Eskimo Joe will lead the pre-match entertainment extravaganza at Optus Stadium on Sunday.