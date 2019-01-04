Statement: Catalans Dragons’ involvement in 2019 Challenge Cup

In a statement, Catalans Dragons have confirmed that the RFL asked the club to deposit £500,000 in order to enter the Challenge Cup in 2019.

The statement reads as follows: “The club has been officially advised in December that a £500,000 deposit will be asked by the RFL to play in the Challenge Cup in 2019

We, as a club, want to participate to this prestigious competition and defend our title but it would be irresponsible to accept this decision.

Thus, we have asked the RFL to reconsider its demand and we are now waiting for a decision.

The players would be very frustrated not being able to defend their title and we hope that we’ll have an answer as soon as possible.”