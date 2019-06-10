Statement: London Skolars

League Express published a story in League 1 News in their 3rd June Edition stating that Toronto Wolfpack purchased a sizable minority share in London Skolars.

The club have since been in touch and released the following comments from Terry Browne, Chairman of London Skolars Limited.

“I would like to make clear that neither Toronto Wolfpack or anyone associated with them own any stake in my club,” Browne said.

“London Skolars have had discussions with Toronto Wolfpack over a lengthy time with a view to them acquiring a stake of up to 25% in the club with such investment being matched by similar new investment by the existing shareholders and fans.

“Although completion of this deal was very near late last year it was in fact never closed out and Toronto Wolfpack did not acquire any stake in London Skolars. The investment by existing shareholders and fans has however gone ahead and resulted in an investment of some further £85,000 in the club.

“Skolars owners are still hopeful of the Toronto investment being made in the near term but are also actively looking for new investors and sponsors to join them and become partners in growing both professional and community rugby league in North London.”

The Skolars have made an excellent start to the 2019 season, now sitting third in League 1 behind only Whitehaven and Hunslet.